Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts poster contest to promote ‘Leave No Trace’

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a poster contest to help educate the public on environmental stewardship and responsible outdoor recreation.

TRTA is calling on all kids and teenagers ages 5-17 to create an eye-catching poster to teach the seven “Leave No Trace” principles that help reduce impact while enjoying the outdoors. The poster must promote stewardship ethics with an illustration.

The art work will be posted at informational and educational facilities in the Tahoe Basin.

The contest winner will have their poster featured in the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s biannual magazine, receive a stewardship “Swag-bag” with trail goodies, and a one-year family membership with TRTA.

Contestants may submit a poster request to TRTA for an 11×17 blank poster or TRTA poster template. Artwork must be original.

Contestants must submit a signed terms and conditions document along with entry to be considered.

For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org/poster-contest/ or email Julia Kaseta at juliak@tahoerimtrail.org.

