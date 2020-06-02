Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts poster contest to promote ‘Leave No Trace’
The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a poster contest to help educate the public on environmental stewardship and responsible outdoor recreation.
TRTA is calling on all kids and teenagers ages 5-17 to create an eye-catching poster to teach the seven “Leave No Trace” principles that help reduce impact while enjoying the outdoors. The poster must promote stewardship ethics with an illustration.
The art work will be posted at informational and educational facilities in the Tahoe Basin.
The contest winner will have their poster featured in the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s biannual magazine, receive a stewardship “Swag-bag” with trail goodies, and a one-year family membership with TRTA.
Support Local Journalism
Contestants may submit a poster request to TRTA for an 11×17 blank poster or TRTA poster template. Artwork must be original.
Contestants must submit a signed terms and conditions document along with entry to be considered.
For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org/poster-contest/ or email Julia Kaseta at juliak@tahoerimtrail.org.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User