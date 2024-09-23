Tahoe rocker to hold EP release party benefitting Alzheimer’s research 

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe City rocker Eric T. Brandt will hold a release party for his latest EP, “What You Left Behind,” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. at Pete ‘n Peters Sports and Spirits. It will also be a benefit for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative research.

“This is a homegrown collaboration between musicians about my own real-life experiences and personal journey,” said Brandt. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m fired up to put it out there. I hope that these songs will resonate and infuse joy in people’s lives.”

Brandt’s EP consists of six heartfelt, deeply personal, and relatable songs. He takes the listener on a journey of what it means to lose, and then rediscover love, joy, and purpose.

Two years ago when Brandt was almost 60, he was diagnosed with Posterior Cortical Atrophy, a rare form of Alzheimer’s that affects vision, spatial awareness, and memory. It left Brandt blind and dealing with cognitive impacts.

This diagnosis became a catalyst for something extraordinary, his new EP.

“For whatever reason, my condition has only increased my ability to write, remember, and play music,” Brandt explains with a hint of wonder in his voice. This unexpected twist in his journey has led to the creation of “What You Left Behind,” a six-song EP that takes listeners on an emotional voyage through love, loss, and rediscovery.

“What You Left Behind” is a hybrid of classic rock infused with today’s country and Americana. Brandt’s songs are eclectic and based on his experiences including love, loss, divorce, positivity, life, and death.

There’s soft acoustic rock to hard rocking high-energy adventure, and quirky telenovela-style storytelling.

“I am writing and playing music because it is incredibly cathartic for me and because I want to leave a legacy behind that represents who I am,” said Brandt. “What I don’t want is for people to feel sorry for me, I have three wonderful kids, many wonderful friends, and a phenomenal girlfriend. And my wish is to have as much quality time with them and to continue writing and recording my songs as long as possible.”

“What You Left Behind” was produced by Timothy Drury. It was recorded at Brandt’s Tahoe City studio, Round Rock Records, and Drury’s Creekside Studio in Sonoma.

Brandt’s storied life

Brandt was known as the voice of the daily snow report when it was Squaw Valley Ski Resort. He was also its marketing director.

Brandt formed the Beer Gardeners, a rock ‘n’ roll band that has played at Lake Tahoe bars, restaurants, and venues for 33 years.

“I’ve been playing and writing music since I was a child,” Brandt said. “It’s always been a part of who I am.”

Brandt originally gained notoriety when he released the rowdy surf-punk album “Ski Patrol.” The album had eight high energy, unconventional songs highlighting the 80s ski culture.

Brandt then wrote and produced title songs for five of Warren Miller Films’ classic ski movies including “White Winter Heat,” “Heat of the Winter,” and “Steep and Deep.”

In “Steep and Deep,” Brandt made a cameo skiing next to filmmaker Warren Miller while Brandt was singing and playing his custom ski-tar.

Celebration with a cause

Brandt’s EP release party and Alzheimer’s benefit starts at 6 p.m. with Chris Ernst (“Uncle E”) serving as the MC. At 6:30 p.m., Brandt will give an Alzheimer’s presentation about his journey along with Drury who will share photos and talk about creating the EP. Then David Lutz and the Beer Gardeners will perform. At 9:30 p.m., Brandt’s EP will be played followed by a DJ.

Admission is a suggested donation of $20.

There will be a raffle.

Cash and Venmo accepted. The event benefits Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative research.

EP

“My next EP is in the works,” Brandt said. “There will be a follow up album. No rest for Eric unless I’m sailing on the lake or on my skis.”

“What You Left Behind” is available on streaming platforms and on CD. For more information, go to erictbrandt.com .