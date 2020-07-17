Tahoe Shakespeare Festival wins humanities grant
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Humanities recently announced the awards for the Nevada Humanities CARES: Emergency Relief Grants for Nevada Humanities and Cultural Organizations.
The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival received a $15,000 grant and was among many regional organizations.
In total, $368,873 was given to 46 organizations across Nevada.
The grants will provide rapid-response, short-term operating support for Nevada nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations facing financial hardship and duress resulting from the COVID-19 health emergency.
