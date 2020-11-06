Tahoe Silicon Mountain covers backcountry skiing Monday

Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, Nov. 9, for a panel discussion with a team of backcountry ski experts to help educate you on the essential things you need to know before you strap on your skins and head out.

Sierra Sun file photo

KNOW & GO WHO: Tahoe Silicon Mountain WHAT: Talk on backcountry skiing in the region WHEN: Monday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. WHERE: Online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM or on YouTube MORE INFO: TahoeSiliconMountain.com

The 2020 ski season is just around the corner, but with COVID-19 limiting access to your favorite ski area, what is an avid skier to do? Backcountry skiing promises no lines, a limited number of people, and the allure of carving turns through fresh snow, but before you head it, it is essential to have a solid understanding of what it takes to get out there responsibly, sustainably, and safely.

Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, Nov. 9, for a panel discussion with a team of backcountry ski experts to help educate you on the essential things you need to know before you strap on your skins and head out. Some of the key topics we will cover:

Gear: What you really need to get started

Avalanche Safety 101 and Local AVI I certification resources

Lake Tahoe Back Country spots

Panelists Include:

Andy Rathburn, Administrator and Moderator for San Francisco Backcountry Facebook group

David Reichel, Executive Director of the Sierra Avalanche Center

Emily Hargraves, Chief Executive Babe of Back Country Babes

The audience will learn a bit about each organization and their perspective on back country skiing in the Tahoe region. The audience will be able to submit questions to the panelists during the presentation.

Please join us on Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM, or log onto YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.

A Suggested donation of $5 will help TSM to defray the expenses of live streaming the event. Please donate at http://www.Tahoesiliconmountain.com

You can find us at TahoeSiliconMountain.com or sign up for email meeting announcements here: http://bit.ly/TSMEmail.

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain