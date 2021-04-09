Tahoe Silicon Mountain to cover branding and marketing strategies

Marketing and Branding for any business is a key component to its success. But how do you know when your company’s marketing and branding dollars are being spent effectively, and you’re getting the impact you want?

Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, April 12, to hear Bill M. West, of Bare Knuckle Brand Marketing, share how he and his team have developed a demystifying approach to branding and marketing that brings serious punch to your business. West’s presentation will help to bring clarity to branding and marketing and help your company get a better return on investment, and to help you to stop throwing your marketing money out the window. Participants will leave with marketing-specific tips that can be easily implemented, and a list of 10 brand improvements they can make over lunch.

In his presentation West will discuss:

The intersection between strategy and creative marketing.

The distinction between branding and marketing, and how they wildly influence each other.

The good and bad of using marketing agencies.

How to make your marketing dollars have greater impact.

The audiences intriguing questions.

Bill M. West is the Owner and lead eyebrow-raiser of Bareknuckle Brand Marketing, West pulls from his background as a speech writer, ghostwriter and university writing instructor to help entrepreneurs develop a rich, compelling, articulate brand and customer-seducing marketing.

His work has been featured in media sources such as the New York Times, CNBC and Fox News; and financial websites such as E*TRADE.

Please join us on Monday, April 12, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM, or log onto YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.

The audience will be able to submit questions during the presentation.