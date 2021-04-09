Tahoe Silicon Mountain to cover branding and marketing strategies
Marketing and Branding for any business is a key component to its success. But how do you know when your company’s marketing and branding dollars are being spent effectively, and you’re getting the impact you want?
Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, on Monday, April 12, to hear Bill M. West, of Bare Knuckle Brand Marketing, share how he and his team have developed a demystifying approach to branding and marketing that brings serious punch to your business. West’s presentation will help to bring clarity to branding and marketing and help your company get a better return on investment, and to help you to stop throwing your marketing money out the window. Participants will leave with marketing-specific tips that can be easily implemented, and a list of 10 brand improvements they can make over lunch.
In his presentation West will discuss:
- The intersection between strategy and creative marketing.
- The distinction between branding and marketing, and how they wildly influence each other.
- The good and bad of using marketing agencies.
- How to make your marketing dollars have greater impact.
- The audiences intriguing questions.
Bill M. West is the Owner and lead eyebrow-raiser of Bareknuckle Brand Marketing, West pulls from his background as a speech writer, ghostwriter and university writing instructor to help entrepreneurs develop a rich, compelling, articulate brand and customer-seducing marketing.
His work has been featured in media sources such as the New York Times, CNBC and Fox News; and financial websites such as E*TRADE.
Please join us on Monday, April 12, at 5 p.m. online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5 p.m. on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM, or log onto YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.
The audience will be able to submit questions during the presentation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User