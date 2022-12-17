Tahoe ski resorts have expanded terrain heading into bluebird weekend

A skier enjoys the slopes at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

Provided/Jess Weaver

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The recent massive winter storm that dropped 4 feet of snow has helped Lake Tahoe resorts open more terrain heading into a bluebird weekend.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are 100% open this weekend. The resorts are offering mid-winter conditions just over a month into the season, said Mt. Rose in a news release.

“Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort improvements we made this year including the new Lakeview zone, this season is off to a spectacular start,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose director of marketing. “We’re officially opening the Chutes, giving skiers and riders access to 100% of our terrain ahead of the holiday season.”

Mt. Rose also recently opened its new Lakeview zone, a $7.5 million on-mountain expansion that is changing the way skiers and riders experience the mountain. The new lift caters to low-level and intermediate skiers and snowboarders, and the new Lakeside trail offers expansive views of Lake Tahoe and is the preferred route to access the popular Around the World trail.

Kirkwood will have all terrain available ahead of its 50th anniversary. A short film will debut at the sold-out event “50 Years Deep: The Story of Kirkwood,” but will be available via YouTube the following week. Being 100% open, Kirkwood expects parking lots to fill up fast.

Heavenly Mountain Resort is 88% open with 103 of 116 trails available and almost all chairlifts are scheduled to spin this weekend.

Palisades Tahoe’s upper mountain is mostly open and the resort will celebrate a ribbon cutting event on Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Base to Base Gondola that will connect the resort to Alpine Meadows.

Sierra-at-Tahoe will have 41 of 48 trails open and 7 of 14 lifts operating, including Grandview Express, and Diamond Peak Ski Resort will also be mostly open and offers skiing from top to bottom.

Northstar California on Friday had 14 of its 19 lifts operating and 92 of 106 trails open, 42 of which were groomed.