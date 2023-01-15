Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way

A view of a snowy SR-89 at Tahoe City.

Provided/Caltrans

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.

Travel is slow going this morning with chain controls in effect on all Tahoe highways except for a stretch from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe to Stateline and from the “Y” to Camp Richardson, according to https://www.nvroads.com .

Palisades Tahoe received about 2 feet of snow and will have delays as they open Sunday.

For Palisades, crews are assessing – we will have snow safety/weather delays. Standby for updates or check here:https://t.co/rRUJlOXP2k — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) January 15, 2023

At Alpine we expect the following this morning with all other scheduled lifts on a weather impact delay:

-Treeline

-Roundhouse

-Meadow

-Yellow

-Kangaroo

-Subway

-The carpets#palisadesops — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) January 15, 2023

The service expects a lull in the stormy weather through most of Sunday and another burst of heavy snow late tonight into Monday morning likely impacting Martin Luther King Jr. holiday travel.

The service advises against traveling due to the chances of being stuck in the vehicle for many hours while waiting for roads to be cleared and weather to let up.

If traveling be prepared with an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothing and tire chains.

For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

The service said the storm Sunday night into Monday is tracking south with possibly more impressive snowfall amounts towards Mammoth.

“Area passes and the Lake Tahoe Basin, as well as areas south of US-50 could see impactful snowfall totals before this storm clears the region overnight Monday,” the service said.

Later in the week, a quick-hitting storm entering the region on Wednesday evening has the potential to drop snow at all elevations. Although significant snowfall amounts are not expected, travel disruptions are possible.

After Thursday morning, the service said high pressure will lead to a dry end of the week into the weekend but could lead to a wind event creating hazardous conditions on the lake and impacting ski resort operations.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.