Tahoe ski tour offers a shuttle service and a look into skiing history

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Riders looking for a shuttle to the nearest resort are in for an adventure with Darin and Chris Talbot’s newest tour with Around Tahoe Tours, the Tahoe Ski Tour.

“So, we provide the ride form the ski resort,” said Darin, “but then on the way there, we provide a lot of really cool legends and history and stories and facts not just about the lake, but about the history of skiing.”

The tour can take groups of four to eight people to their destination for the day, provide them with interesting winter history, and then guests are taken out for après ski food and drinks. Guests must have their own lift ticket or pass to ski.

The well known Around Tahoe Tours van will be taking guests on a new adventure to ski resorts around the basin while sharing the best history of the winter season.

Chris Talbot

“We’re just trying to create a convenience for people that’s combing two great things, which is going skiing and then also learning about the area,” said Darin.

The idea has accumulated over the course of over ten years, when Chris was working on ideas for other self-guided tours he could create for tourists and locals in the basin.

After creating a self-guided that was based around winter history with late journalist and writer Robert Froehlich, Chris found it was harder to create a functional drive to pair with the tour.

“So we’ve been kind of waiting for this opportunity to do the ski shuttle tours, where we could use this product and implement it into the ski shuttle tour. It’s really unique.”

At the moment, the totally customizable tours cost $150 per person for groups up to four, and $100 per person for up to eight people maximum. Talbot is trying to find ways to make the tour accessible to anyone in the basin to go anywhere they’d like while also keeping the tour affordable.

Chris Talbot also has a professional photography business, Talbot Photography, and is able to capture the special moments of the trips.

Chris Talbot

“We can customize the times in terms of pick up and drop off,” said Talbot. “So we’re going to be really flexible about that kind of stuff.”

Along with the Tahoe Ski Tour, Talbot continues to offer a number of other tours that are based around the rich history of Lake Tahoe.

“If the weather’s clean and the roads are clear, we can operate,” said Talbot.

Other tours include the Around Tahoe Tour which sees the entire lake, along with the Comstock Tour which takes guest to Virginia City. In addition, the North Shore Tour which explores the shops and views of the North Shore is available for booking, along with the Sunset Pub Tour.

“Some people come up and they don’t want to ski, but they want something else,” said Talbot. “For people that aren’t into it or don’t know how to ski, we’re available for those things.

For more information about the Around Tahoe Tours or to book your first Tahoe Ski Tour, visit aroundtahoe.com/index.html .

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun