Tahoe skiers earn Far West scholarships

With the start of the alpine race season quickly approaching, Far West Skiing has announced winners of several of the organization’s scholarships.

Team Palisades Tahoe skier Bobbi Jo Griffin and Mt. Rose Ski Team’s Jake Brown were both awarded the Marce Herz Foundation scholarship and will receive $1,000 toward the upcoming race season.

“We felt they best exemplified the Foundation and were the embodiment of Marce’s ideals of dedication, self-discipline and integrity,” said the foundation in its announcement . “These athletes display these characteristics in their lives, education, and their ambitious athletic goals.”

Griffin placed in the top 10 on more than 10 occasions last season, including taking a third place in super-G at a National Junior Race. Griffin has already competed in several events this season, and took seventh place in downhill this month at a North American Cup event at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado.

Brown is a first-year U18 skier with the Mt. Rose Ski Team, and has his best result last year at the Far West Spring Downhills at Mammoth Mountain where he finished 22nd and 24th.

“On a racecourse or in training I get the opportunity to try and always better myself with my times and my skiing ability,” said Brown upon winning the scholarship.

Team Palisades Tahoe’s David Morken was awarded the Dave Van Ruiten Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a Far West skier with potential to be named to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team. The North Tahoe alumnus’ best result of last season came at Alpine Meadows where he took sixth place in the National Junior giant slalom race.

Additionally, Far West Skiing announced several dozen winners of the Far West Masters Scholarship. Each year Far West Masters gives funds to skiers displaying talent, work ethic, and a financial need.

The Far West race season is set to kick off on Monday at Mammoth Mountain with the Western Region Wrangler Cup.