Tahoe Star Tours announces expanded summer stargazing schedule

Tahoe Star Tours has announced its expanded summer schedule.

Provided/Tahoe Star Tours

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Star Tours has announced it will be expanding its summer schedule and is bringing its popular stargazing events back to Northstar California. Those visiting the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe area are invited to the resort’s Dark Skies Cosmoarium for docent-led stargazing events that will take place on select dates between June and September 2023.

Events will be led by astronomer and poet Tony Berendsen, past president of the Northern Nevada Science Coalition. Each night, he will lead a tour of the sky that includes lively science-based discussion about the cosmos and telescopic viewing of the constellations through high-powered, professional Celestron telescopes.

These telescopes us leading edge computerized technology for accurate pointing and tracking, with advanced options for sharp, crisp views of distant celestial objects like galaxies and nebulae.

“Northstar has been a longtime partner of Tahoe Star Tours, and I couldn’t be more excited to be coming back for another season,” said Berendsen. “The Cosmoarium offers wide, unobstructed views of the night sky, and the Northstar team’s hospitality – including fire pits and s’mores – makes these events stand out as a memorable summer experience in North Lake Tahoe.”

The telescope operator will guide guest through the wonders of the cosmos, and in addition, guests will have the opportunity to participate in binocular tours using a pair of Celestron binoculars. This element of the tour is available of an additional $10 per person and is open to the first ten people to reserve in advanced.

Tahoe Star Tour events are $45 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under, with those three and under admitted for free. Advanced reservations are required. Each tour will begin at 8:15 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m. Events planned at Northstar will take place on June 24 and 29, July 8, 13, 22, and 27, and Aug. 5, 10, 19, and 24, concluding on Sept. 2 with a Tahoe Stars Tours’ annual tribute to Carl Sagan. Docent-led stargazing tours will also take place at the new Spooner Lake Visitor Center on select Thursdays and Saturdays beginning in June and running through Labor Day weekend.

Discounts on tours are also available to Epic Pass holders, active-duty military, and seniors ages 65-plus. Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

Advanced reservations for all Tahoe Star Tours events are recommended, and all tours are offered weather and conditions permitting.

Private group events with Tahoe Star Tours are also available by advanced reservation.

To learn more, visit tahoestartours.com .