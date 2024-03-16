Tahoe Star Tours expands summer stargazing schedule

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The famously dark skies over Lake Tahoe offer an unobstructed view of the night sky, and this summer Tahoe Star Tours is expanding its schedule to invite more people for docent-led explorations of the cosmos. Events will return to Cosmoarium locations at Northstar California Resort and the Spooner Lake Visitor Center on Thursdays and Saturdays from June through September.

Led by amateur astronomer and poet Tony Berendsen, past president of the Northern Nevada Science Coalition, each tour of the night sky includes a lively science-based talk about the cosmos and telescopic view of the constellations through high-powered, professional Celestron telescopes. The telescopes use leading edge computerized technology for accurate pointing and tracking, with advanced optics for sharp, crisp views of distant celestial objects like galaxies and nebulae. Telescope operator KC Rodrigue guides guests through the expanse of the cosmos with viewing of the planets, moon and stars.

Summer events return to Cosmoarium locations at Northstar California Resort and Spooner Lake Visitor Center. Provided / Tahoe Star Tours

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to expand the stargazing schedule in Lake Tahoe this summer and give even more people access to the majesty of the night sky,” said Berendsen. “The theme of this summer’s events will be focused on how we perceive the cosmos. We’ll look back at how the ancient Greeks measured the distance to the Moon in the third century BCE, to how we have measured the distance to galaxies and the beginning of our Universe in the 21st century.”

Tahoe Star Tours events are $50 for adults and $30 for children ages 12 and under (age 3 and under are free), and advance reservations are required. Tours begin at 8:30 p.m. and conclude at 10:30 p.m. Discounts are offered to active-duty military and seniors ages 65+. A 10% discount is also offered to Epic pass holders for stargazing events held at Northstar California Resort. Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

In addition to stargazing through computerized Celestron telescopes, guests will have the option to participate in a binocular tour using a pair of Celestron binoculars. This element of the tour is available for an additional $10 per person and is open to the first 10 people to reserve in advance.

The August 24 event at Northstar California will feature a presentation from special guest and Celestron ambassador Pranvera Hyseni, founder of Astronomy Outreach of Kosovo and Ph.D. student of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC Santa Cruz.

Tahoe Star Tours has also partnered with Edgewood Tahoe Resort and the Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe to bring special stargazing events to their guests on select dates this summer. Details will be available on each property’s website.

Berendsen has produced astronomy events in the Lake Tahoe region for over 20 years, offering a distinct blend of science and art, and captivating the minds of curious participants. Advance reservations for all Tahoe Star Tours events are recommended, and all tours are offered weather and conditions permitting.

Tahoe Star Tours also offers private group events by advance reservation. Learn more, view the complete schedule, and reserve tickets at http://www.tahoestartours.com .