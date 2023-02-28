Tahoe Star Tours to bring summer stargazing events to Spooner

Tours of the night sky are scheduled on select Thursday and Saturday evenings throughout the summer, beginning in June.

Provided/Tahoe Star Tours

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The dark skies above Lake Tahoe provide a unique, unobstructed view of the night sky, and this summer Tahoe Star Tours will welcome those visiting the region to the new Spooner Lake Visitor Center for docent-led stargazing. Events are scheduled on select Thursdays and Saturdays beginning in June and running through Labor Day weekend.

Led by amateur astronomer and poet Tony Berendsen, past president of the Northern Nevada Science Coalition, each tour of the night sky includes a lively science-based talk about the cosmos and telescopic view of the constellations through high-powered, professional Celestron telescopes. The telescopes use leading edge computerized technology for accurate pointing and tracking, with advanced optics for sharp, crisp views of distant celestial objects like galaxies and nebulae. Telescope operators will guide guests through the wonders of the cosmos including viewing of the planets, moon and stars.

“I’m thrilled to bring Tahoe Star Tours back this summer and to partner with Nevada State Parks to host our events at the new amphitheater at the Spooner Lake Visitor Center,” said Berendsen. “This new location will make it possible for guests coming from North Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe, Carson City and Reno to experience the night sky close up.”

Tahoe Star Tours events are $45 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under (age 3 and under are free), and advance reservations are required. Tours begin at 8:45 p.m. and conclude at 10:30 p.m. Discounts are offered to active-duty military and seniors ages 65+. Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

In addition to stargazing through computerized Celestron telescopes, guests will have the option to participate in a binocular tour using a pair of Celestron binoculars. This element of the tour is available for an additional $10 per person and is open to the first 10 people to reserve in advance.

Tahoe Star Tours has also partnered with the Nevada Museum of Art and Edgewood Tahoe to bring special stargazing events to their guests. On March 23, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Nevada Museum of Art, “Upstage: The Flattened Rock” will include cosmic views, dance and poetry during an evening with Tony Berendsen and Collateral & Co. Following the performance, telescopic views of the night sky will be offered from the Stacie Mathewson Sky Plaza. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a cash bar.

Edgewood Tahoe has incorporated a private Tahoe Star Tours stargazing experience into its Monopoly Game-Cation lodging offer. Featuring a four-night stay in a private residential-style two-bedroom Villa Suite, the game-cation includes a 50-minute in-suite massage for two, a private Tahoe Star Tour and s’mores experience, a customizable outdoor adventure and a Lake Tahoe Monopoly board game.

Berendsen has produced astronomy events in the Lake Tahoe region for 20+ years. His style of mixing science and art has been featured in publications including The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler. Advance reservations for all Tahoe Star Tours events are recommended, and all tours are offered weather and conditions permitting.

Tahoe Star Tours also offers private group events by advance reservation. Learn more and reserve tickets at http://www.tahoestartours.com .