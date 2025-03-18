Tahoe Star Tours to Offer Robust Summer 2025 Stargazing Schedule

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The famously dark skies over Lake Tahoe offer an unobstructed view of the night sky, and this summer Tahoe Star Tours has curated a robust schedule to invite more people to docent-led explorations of the cosmos. Events will return to the Cosmoarium at Northstar California Resort on Thursdays and Saturdays from June through September. Additionally, the season will kick off with a special performance of Arroyos at the Fleishmann Planetarium on the University of Nevada, Reno campus on April 3, 2025 that includes a musical piece composed by Domenico Lacala played by the Reno Modern Brass. Tickets are available at http://www.renomodernbrass.com .

Tahoe Star Tours has also partnered with Edgewood Tahoe Resort and The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe to bring special stargazing events to their guests on select dates this summer. Details will be available on each property’s website.

Led by amateur astronomer and poet Tony Berendsen, past president of the Northern Nevada Science Coalition, each tour of the night sky includes a lively science-based talk about the cosmos and telescopic view of the constellations through high-powered, professional Celestron telescopes. The telescopes use leading edge computerized technology for accurate pointing and tracking, with advanced optics for sharp, crisp views of distant celestial objects like galaxies and nebulae. Telescope operator KC Rodrigue guides guests through the expanse of the cosmos with viewing of the planets, moon and stars.

“I’m excited to bring a robust stargazing schedule to Lake Tahoe this summer and to offer people access to the wonders of the Cosmos through the incredible technology offered by Celestron’s Origin telescope,” said Berendsen. “As guests enjoy the real-time images of deep space galaxies and nebula, they’ll also learn about the contributions of female scientists and astronomers who have helped us learn the secrets of the Cosmos.”

Tahoe Star Tours events at Northstar are $50 for adults and $30 for children ages 5-12 (4 and under are free), and advance reservations are required. Tours begin at 8:30 p.m. and conclude at 10:30 p.m. Discounts are offered to active-duty military and seniors ages 65+. A 10% discount is also offered to Epic pass holders for stargazing events held at Northstar California Resort. Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

In addition to stargazing through computerized Celestron telescopes, guests will have the option to participate in a binocular tour using a pair of Celestron binoculars. This element of the tour is available for an additional $10 per person and is open to the first 10 people to reserve in advance.

Berendsen has produced astronomy events in the Lake Tahoe region for over 20 years, offering a distinct blend of science and art, and captivating the minds of curious participants. Advance reservations for all Tahoe Star Tours events are recommended, and all tours are offered weather and conditions permitting.

Tahoe Star Tours also offers private group events by advance reservation. Learn more, view the complete schedule, and reserve tickets at http://www.tahoestartours.com .