TAHOE TALK: COVID-19 cases rising in US; No baseball?

What went down and here is Monday’s topics:

Global C19 Totals: 9M cases, 471K deaths – WHO reports largest single-day increase. 12 states set daily record. Major spikes in Florida, Texas, Arizona.

Odds favorite “Tiz The Law” wins Belmont Stakes

MLBPA postpones vote on the MLB’s 60 game proposal

Trump “very upset” with Tulsa rally turnout – 6,200 attendance (outdoor setup was broken down before it ever began)

What’s coming up:

5 states hold primaries on Tuesday (Kentucky, NY, NC, VA, MI)

Trump is expected to sign an executive order suspending temporary work visas through the end of the year

Carnival Cruise Line extends its sailing suspension in North America through the end of September

Fri 6/25 = National Take Your Dog to Work Day

