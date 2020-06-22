TAHOE TALK: COVID-19 cases rising in US; No baseball?
What went down and here is Monday’s topics:
- Global C19 Totals: 9M cases, 471K deaths – WHO reports largest single-day increase. 12 states set daily record. Major spikes in Florida, Texas, Arizona.
- Odds favorite “Tiz The Law” wins Belmont Stakes
- MLBPA postpones vote on the MLB’s 60 game proposal
- Trump “very upset” with Tulsa rally turnout – 6,200 attendance (outdoor setup was broken down before it ever began)
What’s coming up:
- 5 states hold primaries on Tuesday (Kentucky, NY, NC, VA, MI)
- Trump is expected to sign an executive order suspending temporary work visas through the end of the year
- Carnival Cruise Line extends its sailing suspension in North America through the end of September
- Fri 6/25 = National Take Your Dog to Work Day
