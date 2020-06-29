Tahoe Talk: Disney won’t reopen; Many businesses on Yelp have closed
News from Truckee, around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond.
Global News:
- C19 Global Totals: 10.2m cases, 500m deceased (quarter of those in the U.S.)
- Yelp reports that 41% of the businesses listed on its platform have closed for good since the pandemic. Not just restaurants, I might add (Perspective: 11,774 in LA, nearly 2k in Vegas alone have shuttered permanently)
- Disney announces last week they will not reopen, Yosemite postpones opening campgrounds through July
- NASA needs help figuring out how to poop in space for a $35k reward. Project Artemis will see the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024
- Lebron James raises $100m for a new media company, SpringHill Co., that aims to uplift Black creators
- Cam Newton signs one year deal with Patriots
- Tesla autopilot confuses Burger King sign for a stop sign – BK capitalizes and turns it into a commercial.
- Wed. July 1st = International Chicken Wing Day
Local News:
- Labor Union filing complaint against Sisolak
- Ballot measure for 2% TOT in Truckee in the works
- Squaw Valley name change could happen sooner than later
- Boat inspections will look different this year
- No Fireworks in the Tahoe Basin
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User