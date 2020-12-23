Tahoe Talk: New Star Wars series, billionaire donates, NBA tips off

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date. It’s officially winter, stimulus billed passed, and more vaccines en route around the nations. That’s the stuff you’ve probably heard about.

– Feel Good News: 8-year-old raises $10,000 to save his local ski area. Max Mostad raised the money to save Frost Fire Park located in Walhalla, ND. The area was on the verge of closing down for good when Mostad and the community rallied behind his lemonade stand.

– MacKenzie Scott, the world’s 18th-richest person and former spouse of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated almost $6 billion of her fortune this year.

– A Chinese lunar capsule returned to Earth last Thursday with the first fresh rock samples from the moon in more than 40 years, offering the possibility of new insights into the history of the solar system and marking a new landmark for China’s rapidly advancing space program.

– L’Oreal rolls out a new product. Not a joke. Virtual makeup for Zoom calls and meetings. Think selfie filters on snapchat or FB messenger but for the professional side

– The Book of Boba Fett announcement for the Star Wars fans Sunday night sent fans into a frenzy. The new series is currently in production and will arrive December 2021, only on Disney-Plus

– NCAA Playoff stage is set: Alabama (1) vs. Notre Dame (4) and Clemson (2) vs. Ohio State (3) on Jan 1, 2021 at 2 and 6 p.m. Championship game set for Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.

– NBA’s 72 game season kicks off tonight. No bubble, different format, 10 games fewer and less intraconference play.

– 2021 Winter Dew Tour has been postponed indefinitely at Copper Mtn, CO. Xgames are still a go. No fans allowed allowed at Buttermilk in Aspen, CO Jan. 28-31, 2021

Local News:

– El Dorado and Placer Counties join a handful of other counties to push for local control over C19 restrictions

– Greater Sac region above threshold of 15% ICU capacity for first time in two weeks

– Class action lawsuit filed against Vail Resorts by three local employees

– Human powered travel and wilderness act looks to remove blanket ban that prohibits bikes on trails

– New business, Flatstick Pub, set to open early 2021 in SLT mixing mini-putt golf and pub vibes

– Shooting in Douglas Co. leaves deputy in hospital after suspect opens fire 3 times

– Barton Foundation virtual gala sets new record of $110K raised this year