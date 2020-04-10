Tahoe Talk podcast: All positive news for ‘Feel Good Friday’

We’re switching it up on the pod this “Good Friday” and only delivering you wholesome, positive news:

– John Krasinski’s got the Hamilton creator on Zoom chat to lead the cast in an online rendition of the show’s opening number for a 9-year old girl who missed her chance to see the musical Hamilton

– Trolls World Tour opens up today in your home

– Learn guitar for free at Fender Play – 3 month free subscription

– After 13 years, 2 giant pandas in a Hong Kong zoo finally mated

– Tyler Perry picked up the tabs for all the elderly citizens who were shopping during the senior shopping hour in Atlanta

– Matthew McConaughey did some virtual bingo games with a Texas nursing home

– Michigan man earlier this week stood on the corner of a gas station by the hospital and held up a sign that said free gas for nurses – he ended up spending $900

– #GlobalWorkFromHomeDay

– National Hug Your Dog Day

– National Siblings Day

– Stock market closed today, but up 2,025 points this week

– 7pm in NY, everyone on their balconies cheering

– 370,000 total RECOVERED Covid cases

– Final Note: google “Good Morning Ralph 3 year old”

Listen to the Feel Good Friday edition here.