Tahoe Talk podcast: All positive news for ‘Feel Good Friday’
We’re switching it up on the pod this “Good Friday” and only delivering you wholesome, positive news:
– John Krasinski’s got the Hamilton creator on Zoom chat to lead the cast in an online rendition of the show’s opening number for a 9-year old girl who missed her chance to see the musical Hamilton
– Trolls World Tour opens up today in your home
– Learn guitar for free at Fender Play – 3 month free subscription
– After 13 years, 2 giant pandas in a Hong Kong zoo finally mated
– Tyler Perry picked up the tabs for all the elderly citizens who were shopping during the senior shopping hour in Atlanta
– Matthew McConaughey did some virtual bingo games with a Texas nursing home
– Michigan man earlier this week stood on the corner of a gas station by the hospital and held up a sign that said free gas for nurses – he ended up spending $900
– #GlobalWorkFromHomeDay
– National Hug Your Dog Day
– National Siblings Day
– Stock market closed today, but up 2,025 points this week
– 7pm in NY, everyone on their balconies cheering
– 370,000 total RECOVERED Covid cases
– Final Note: google “Good Morning Ralph 3 year old”
Listen to the Feel Good Friday edition here.
