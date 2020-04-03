Tahoe Talk podcast for Friday, April 3: Up-to-date information at Lake Tahoe
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada! Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local Topics:
- Backcountry skier breaks leg in Tahoe backcountry on West Shore
- Incoming storm snow totals: 1-2 feet above 7,000. 6-12 inches at lake level.
- SLT Fire Dept. surprises 7 yr. old with parade
- 7 confirmed cases in SLT, 19 overall for El Dorado County
National Topics:
- White House expected to release new CDC guidelines (again) in press conference later today
- 10M Americans file for unemployment in the past two weeks
- 1M cases worldwide, 1/4 of those in the USA
- #WorldPartyDay!
Visit https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/podcasts/ for the latest podcasts.
Support Local Journalism
Follow all articles in-depth at:
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Tahoe Talk podcast for Friday, April 3: Up-to-date information at Lake Tahoe
Notes from today’s discussion include: – Backcountry skier breaks leg in Tahoe backcountry on West Shore – Incoming storm snow totals: 1-2 feet above 7,000, 6-12 inches at lake level – SLT Fire Dept. surprises 7 year old with parade – 7 confirmed cases in SLT, 19 overall for El Dorado County National Topics: – White House expected to release new CDC guidelines (again) in press conference later today – 10 million Americans file for unemployment in the past two weeks – 1 million cases worldwide, one-quarter of those are in the USA