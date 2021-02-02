Tahoe Talk podcast: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, more snow on the way

Here are some conversation starters from around the globe and within your local community to add to your social toolkit.

Regional News:

– Jamie Anderson sets a record for most Xgames gold medals with two in Colorado last weekend

– Eagles & Ag in Carson Valley last weekend and this week

– Loop Road being discuss again in SLT City Council

– City events canceled through April 2021

– NV Gov. Sisolak order flags at half mast for Siegfried of Siegfried & Roy

– More snow on the way then clearing for the weekend

National and Global News:

– 6 more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow in Pennsylvania. Hilarious that we still celebrate a rodent meteorologist tradition that start back in 1887. Then, it took until 1993 to become an adjective of something happening over and over again, thanks to Bill Murray.

– Russia’s Anti-Corruption Foundation’s leader, Alexey Navalny, release a video which uncovers Vladimir Putin’s $1.3B, 190,000 sq ft palace which includes a sea port, vineyard, church, casino, underground hockey rink and toilet brushes costing $850 each

– Lionel Messi’s leaked contract was published by the Spanish paper El Mundo, and it’s…astonishing. The deal the soccer star signed with FC Barcelona in 2017 works out to $674 million over four years. Largest in world history. $3.7M per 90 minute game.

– Six people arrested in LA after replacing the W and D with a B on the iconic Hollywood sign. (Rob can you solve the puzzle?)

– United Airlines warned 14,000 employees they could be furloughed once payroll support from the government expires April 1. Huge indicator for travel trends.

– Target announced that it will give all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus as a thank-you for their effort amid COVID.

– Kraft Is Introducing ‘Pink Mac & Cheese’ for Valentine’s Day. Only 1,000 boxes available and you have to register online. Here’s the kicker: it’s actually candy flavored!

– New York City restaurants can open for indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day, as long as current Covid trends continue, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Restaurant workers still aren’t eligible for vaccines and many in the restaurant industry are expressing concerns of safety.