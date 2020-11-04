Tahoe Talk: Record number of endangered turtles hatch; iPhone upgrade; Amazon in the money
Regional News
- Forest Services closures begin around the Tahoe Basin for winter
- Newsom’s Thanksgiving guidelines and directives overview
- American Pickers is searching for goods in California
- Single digit temps this weekend with possible snow as well
National News:
- Finally, some good news for 2020: Record numbers of an endangered turtle species have hatched in Mexico this year thanks to reduced human activity during the pandemic and dedicated efforts of an Indigenous conservation group. 2,250 baby Olive Ridley sea turtles released into the Gulf of California this year. Usually 500 to 1,000 are released
- iPhone users get a major upgrade. IOS 14 adds new features like widgets to the home screen, resetting all permissions to apps, and much more (Side note: iPhone sales were down 20% last quarter)
- Amazon just had an insane quarter. In three months, the Zon brought in $96.1 billion in sales, breaking its record high from the previous quarter. Profit tripled from the same quarter last year to a ginormous $6.3B. But the stock fell because Amazon is expecting to rake in less profit during the holiday quarter than it did last quarter.
- Home is the safest place to be during a pandemic. But as COVID-19 cases rise across the country, as many as 40 million Americans are facing the prospect of losing that protective shelter. An estimated 29% to 43% of renter households in America could face eviction by the end of this year.
- NASA astronaut Kate Rubins cast her vote in this year’s presidential election from space. It was the second time Rubins voted from the International Space Station. In a video posted by NASA, she said, “If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too.”
Friday, Oct. 6 = National Nachos Day!
