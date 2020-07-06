TAHOE TALK: Tahoe Rim Trail rescue and more
This week’s Tahoe Talk podcast includes the following topics:
Global:
- C19 Totals: 11.5m cases, 537k deaths – USA at 3m cases, 9 states hit record numbers, positivity rate = 7.6% compared to 4.5% on June 7
- Kayne announces that he’s running for President
- Uber acquires food delivery giant Postmates for $2.65b
- Some NBA and MLB seasons back in question again after positive COVID results
- Walmart to host drive-in movie premieres starting in August
- Oil prices went negative for the 1st time ever in April. Now they’re back around $40 per barrel, but oil giants are losing hope and the massive Chesapeake Energy company just filed for bankruptcy
- Tribal leaders and activists are calling for the removal of Mt. Rushmore
- Black Lives Matter street mural on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower (order by Mayor Bill de Blasio)
Local:
- Red Flag warning (Mt. Rose fire update)
- Hard Rock no-mask arrest
- Tahoe Rim Trail Rescue
- Lime Scooters are back
- Great Reno Balloon Race cancellation
- ACC and Celeb Tourney: Tribune & Sun exclusive coverage
Listen to the latest podcasts here.
Follow all articles in-depth at Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User