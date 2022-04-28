Tahoe TAP – NLTFPD Chief Ryan Sommers
In addition to local headlines and our picks for summer live music venues; our special guest this week is the Chief Ryan Sommers of North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.
Chief Sommers is the seventh Chief of NLTFPD since its inception in 1959 with a unanimous vote on Sept. 21, 2016. Born in Reno and raised in Incline Village, he started his career in 1991 as a seasonal volunteer firefighter. Throughout his tenure, Sommers moved up through all of the respective ranks from dispatcher, firefighter, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief and Assistant Fire Chief.
Enjoy!
