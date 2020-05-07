Tahoe Tap podcast features the legendary Mark Twain, well, close to it

On our show today, we have Samuel Langhorne Clemens … Some of you might be thinking, “who the hell is that?” Well, Mark Twain, of course, and if you live in or have visited Lake Tahoe you might know him at the grocery store as McAvoy Layne.

For over 30 years now our guest has kept the wit and wisdom alive of the esteemed “Wild Humorist of the Pacific Slope.”

He does it so well that over the past 30 years, he’s been seen on the Discovery Channel, Biography Channel, and fiiiiinally he’s earned enough clout to make his way here onto the Tahoe TAP podcast.

No disrespect to any of our previous guests, but this might be one of the more superior interviews due to the profound knowledge and history that we are about to experience regarding the Sierra Nevada region through the eyes of Mark Twain.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We’re gonna have a lot of fun with this episode bouncing back and forth with Rob Galloway, myself MP, and the man, the myth, living legend … Mr. McAvoy Layne.

Listen to the latest podcasts here.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.