Tahoe Transportation District announces Carl Hasty’s retirement

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District announced the retirement of Carl Hasty, who has served as the District Manager for over 15 years. Hasty’s tenure has been marked by visionary leadership, securing vital funding, and implementing projects that have significantly enhanced transportation infrastructure while preserving the natural beauty of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

During this time, the District successfully secured various grants through competitive federal, state, and local sources, enabling the completion of key projects that balanced community needs with environmental preservation.

“Carl’s visionary approach to transportation has left an indelible mark on our region,” said Alexis Hill, Chair of the TTD Board of Directors. “His dedication to both the community and the environment has set a high standard for all of us. We are grateful for his leadership and commitment, which have truly transformed the way we approach transportation in the Lake Tahoe Basin.”

TTD has played a pivotal role in advancing major initiatives, including the SR 89/Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization project. Collaborating with local communities and multiple agencies, this project resulted in the construction of a 153-foot bridge over the Truckee River, new roundabouts, and multimodal enhancements that improved connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Significant progress was also made on the SR 28 National Scenic Byway project, which earned its designation as America’s Most Beautiful Bikeway by creating safer, more accessible routes. Key achievements include the completion of the North Shore Demonstration Project—a three-mile multi-use trail connecting Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park, which opened on June 28, 2019, and the South Shore bike path from Stateline to Roundhill, both integral parts of the Stateline to Stateline project. Planned projects for the east shore corridor include nearly eight miles of multi-use trail from Sand Harbor to Spooner Summit, expected to be completed between 2025 and 2030, along with various transit, parking, and water quality improvements.

Reflecting on his career, Hasty remarked, “The accomplishments we’ve achieved during my time here have only been possible through the collective effort and dedication of our team and board. I am proud of the work we’ve done to ensure that our transportation systems not only meet the needs of our growing communities but also protect the environmental integrity of the Lake Tahoe Basin.”

TTD staff and the board played a crucial role in securing vital funding through legislation, further establishing TTD’s position as the regional transportation authority. Their efforts led to significant improvements in transit and safety, reduced vehicular emissions, and supported sustainable tourism through various enhancement projects.

The TTD Board of Directors will begin the process of selecting a successor, with discussions planned for the September board meeting. The District is also actively seeking a Senior Transportation Planner to continue the momentum and advance future projects that build on Hasty’s legacy.

For details on Tahoe Transportation District and its current projects, visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org or call (775) 589-5500.