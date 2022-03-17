Tahoe Transportation District seeks public participants for Incline Village Mobility Committee

Tahoe Transportation District is inviting Incline Village residents, businesses and transit users to join the Incline Village Mobility Committee to advise staff and consultants through a comprehensive community engagement process throughout the remainder of 2022. Tahoe Transportation District will soon engage a consultant to help navigate a site analysis to determine where in Incline Village a mobility hub might best serve community needs. Tahoe Transportation District seeks public participation in order to ensure a transparent process and secure broad civic engagement. Applications are available now at inclinevillagemobilityhub.org. Selected public members of the committee should expect to serve monthly through the calendar year of 2022.

Tahoe Transportation District was established in 1980 through a bistate compact. Its mission is to facilitate and implement safe, environmentally positive, multi-modal transportation plans, programs and projects for the Lake Tahoe Basin, including transit operations. It is responsible for projects including the East Shore Trail which will someday span Tahoe’s East Shore from Stateline to Crystal Bay to provide equitable access to the lake, the Fanny Bridge/SR 89 Community Revitalization Project at Tahoe City’s famously congested ‘Y,’ the roundabout that serves Incline Village, Crystal Bay and Mount Rose at the intersection of Highway 431 and State Route 28, as well as several other noteworthy improvements to Lake Tahoe’s regional transportation systems and design. It works in partnership with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and regional transportation authorities.

The Board of Directors formed a committee to drive the future direction of the Incline Village Mobility Hub. The committee is responsible for driving conversations around transportation needs and community development preferences with interested parties.

Applications are due no later than April 8 at 5 p.m. Information on the project and an application to apply can be found at http://www.inclinevillagemobilityhub.org .

Source: Tahoe Transportation District