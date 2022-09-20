Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation appoints 4 new board members

New TTCF board members.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation has appointed four new volunteers to its Board of Directors with legal, business, sales, operations and nonprofit experience. With the addition of Cheryl Schrady, Lynn Madonna, Mike Rayfield and Rob Darby, TTCF’s Board now consists of 15 multifaceted professionals and community advocates.

“As we strive to continually strengthen and grow the Tahoe Truckee community, our Board of Directors is crucial in developing and guiding that strategy. This group exemplifies diverse expertise that will help us make a greater impact across all initiatives with a focus on more long-term sustainability,” said Stacy Caldwell, CEO of TTCF.

More about the new members:

Cheryl Schrady — Cheryl is passionate about serving the local Tahoe Truckee community through her work with nonprofits and is currently the Chair of Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s Board of Trustees. After graduating from Stanford University, Cheryl studied law and business at the University of Southern California earning a Juris Doctorate and Masters in Business Administration. Cheryl’s legal and business acumen made her well-suited to practice law in the Bay Area focusing on corporate law, mergers & acquisitions, and securities law advising start-up and mature corporations (both for-profit and nonprofit) as well as financial entities and funds.

Lynn Madonna — As a strategy consultant, organizational advisor and Board Director to a multitude of mission-driven, high-growth corporate and nonprofit organizations over the past several decades, Lynn brings a diverse and varied perspective to TTCF at this point in its growth and evolution. She was a Founding Member of the Lahontan Community Foundation, serving as President for 10 years after inception and working with TTCF in establishing the Lahontan Community Grants program.

Mike Rayfield — Mike worked in the Semiconductor industry for 35 years, initially holding sales and marketing positions and then Senior operating positions at Cisco, NVIDIA, Micron Technologies and AMD. He is also the Board Chair of Achieve Tahoe where he has been an instructor for the past 12 years. Mike graduated from the University of Vermont after studying Electrical Engineering and Pre-med.

Rob Darby — Rob Darby began his career as an actuary and consultant and has held various management roles with increasing responsibility and scope in the property-casualty insurance industry. Currently, Rob is the President and CEO for Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies in their Workers Compensation Division, a $1 billion company with over 900 employees. He has extensive industry and nonprofit board experience including Equality California, The Honnold Foundation, California Workers’ Compensation Institute and more.