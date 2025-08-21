Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation awards $520,100 in workforce scholarships

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) 2025 Workforce Scholarship program awarded $520,100 to 40 local students pursuing in-demand careers that benefit the Tahoe-Truckee region. Seventeen recipients are first-generation college students, and the average total award per student was $19,263.

Workforce Scholarships support advanced education or certification in fields such as education, vocational and technical trades, aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). These awards help address the urgent need for skilled professionals in a community where the cost of living is 73% higher than the U.S. average and housing affordability remains a challenge.

Since 2022, TTCF has partnered with a growing number of local donors, foundations, and businesses to address regional workforce needs. In 2025, recipients benefited from support from the following scholarships:

Al and Josie Noyes Workforce Medical Scholarship – Assisting future healthcare professionals committed to serving the Tahoe-Truckee community.

– Assisting future healthcare professionals committed to serving the Tahoe-Truckee community. Al and Josie Noyes Workforce Vocational Scholarship – Supporting students preparing for skilled vocational careers that meet local workforce needs.

– Supporting students preparing for skilled vocational careers that meet local workforce needs. Anna Jane Ellis Scholarship – For students transferring from a two-year to a four-year degree, honoring Dr. Ellis’s career in higher education and commitment to mentorship.

– For students transferring from a two-year to a four-year degree, honoring Dr. Ellis’s career in higher education and commitment to mentorship. Martis Camp Foundation Workforce Scholarships – Funding education in vocational and career technical trades to prepare students for sustainable, high-demand careers.

– Funding education in vocational and career technical trades to prepare students for sustainable, high-demand careers. S.H.E. Foundation Workforce Scholarships – Supporting students in fields that advance leadership, fairness, and opportunity in the workforce.

– Supporting students in fields that advance leadership, fairness, and opportunity in the workforce. Steve Shippy Vocational Scholarship – Awarded to students pursuing training in high-demand vocational trades that directly serve the community.

– Awarded to students pursuing training in high-demand vocational trades that directly serve the community. TDPUD Annual Utility Operations Workforce Scholarship Lineman Award – Supporting students pursuing trade and vocational skills that keep electric and water utilities operating reliably.

– Supporting students pursuing trade and vocational skills that keep electric and water utilities operating reliably. TTAD Aviation/STEM Career Path Scholarship – Funding training and education for careers in aviation and STEM-related industries.

– Funding training and education for careers in aviation and STEM-related industries. TTCF Workforce Scholarships – Awarded to students preparing for roles identified as essential to meeting the region’s most pressing workforce needs.

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) brings together trusted partners to align strategies and inspire philanthropy to nurture a resilient community and environment. For more than 25 years, TTCF has served North Tahoe-Truckee by aligning its work with community priorities. Through grantmaking, scholarships, donor-advised funds, impact investments, and strategic initiatives, TTCF leverages relationships and resources to benefit the people and places of our region. Learn more at http://www.ttcf.net .