Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation hosts discussion on aging in place in Truckee  

TRUCKEE, Calif – On Friday, Nov. 8, the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation hosted a community discussion titled “Achievable Housing for All: For Now and the Future,” focusing on the housing needs of older adults in the Truckee area. The discussion, part of the Foundation’s ongoing speaker series, shed light on the challenges seniors face as they look to age in place and continue living independently in the region.

The discussion was particularly timely, as recent community conversations have reinforced the growing concerns about the availability of housing options and services for aging residents. As a community foundation, the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation prioritizes initiatives that address the needs and well-being of local residents, and this month’s focus on aging in place aligns with those values. The Foundation regularly hosts these monthly forums to hear from specialists and experts on pressing issues affecting the region.

Aging in Place: A Priority for Seniors

Jackie Griffin, a geriatric care coordinator from the Tahoe Forest Health System, was the featured speaker. She works closely with seniors in the area, helping them navigate healthcare and home care services. During her presentation, Griffin emphasized that one of the most common concerns she hears from both seniors and their families is the question of whether they can safely remain in their homes as they age.

Griffin’s role is akin to that of an outpatient care manager—helping people between doctor visits and coordinating various healthcare services to ensure continuity of care. She highlighted that while many people don’t start thinking about aging in place until they’re in their 70s, it’s crucial to plan ahead and make adjustments to the home environment early.

“With aging in place, what I’d love to hone in on is the idea of being prepared. Folks need to start thinking about it earlier. There’s a lot of planning that needs to happen to age safely in place,” Griffin said.

Practical Home Safety Tips

Griffin offered several practical tips to make homes safer for seniors, many of which are simple changes that can prevent accidents and falls, a leading cause of injury among older adults. She recommended several modifications, such as installing motion-sensing lights to reduce the risk of falls in dark areas, and replacing light bulbs regularly to ensure they’re accessible.

Other home modifications Griffin suggested include:

– Keeping items on lower shelves to prevent seniors from reaching.

– Installing grab bars in the shower and next to the toilet.

– Using night lights and making sure there’s a clear path to the bathroom.

– Ensuring electrical cords are safely tucked away to avoid tripping hazards.

For seniors with cognitive challenges such as dementia, she also advised considering fire safety and poison control measures, including medication monitoring.

Support Systems and Services

Griffin emphasized the importance of creating a support network for seniors. She recommended a variety of services and resources, such as hiring a handyman, housekeeper, or caregiver, and even renting a room to a vetted community member for added support. Additionally, services like Meals on Wheels’ Friendly Visitor Program, and a medic alert system can offer practical assistance and peace of mind.

She also encouraged seniors to engage in regular healthcare visits, including seeing primary care doctors and specialists, and to maintain an active lifestyle with at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. Participating in local senior programs like OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute), Golden Hour, or Rec Center classes can help keep both the mind and body engaged.

Other key recommendations included:

– Setting up transportation services (like Dial-a-Ride or Medi-Cal transportation).

– Hiring a fiduciary for financial assistance and an attorney for estate planning.

– Ensuring that seniors have an advanced directive for medical and financial decisions.

– Addressing issues such as falls or cognitive concerns as soon as they arise.

Survey Findings: Aging in Truckee

A recent survey of local residents conducted by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation revealed some telling statistics about aging in place in Truckee. Of the 102 respondents, two-thirds rated Truckee as a good place to live as they age, yet many expressed concerns about the feasibility of staying in their homes. A significant 68% of respondents indicated that it was important to remain in their homes, and many specifically wanted to stay in Truckee rather than relocate.

However, the survey also uncovered that 37% of respondents felt their current homes were not suitable for aging in place. Among these respondents, 13% planned to move to a smaller home in the next five years, while others were considering relocating closer to family or finding a more accessible home.

Griffin’s recommendations about aging in place were reinforced by the survey results, which highlighted the importance of designing homes that accommodate the needs of people at different life stages—especially homes that eliminate barriers like stairs or difficult-to-navigate layouts.

Housing Challenges for Seniors

One of the biggest barriers to aging in place in Truckee is the region’s cost of living and the affordability of housing. The high cost of snow removal during the winter months is a particular challenge for seniors, especially those on fixed incomes. Other housing-related challenges include:

– Winter safety (ice, snow, and hazardous driving conditions)

– High cost of home maintenance (yard work, repairs, snow removal)

– Lack of IHSS (In-Home Supportive Services) in the area

– Limited affordable housing options

– Availability of transportation for seniors without vehicles

Griffin stressed the importance of considering these challenges when planning for long-term housing solutions, whether that’s modifying existing homes or building new, accessible housing options that cater to older adults.

The conversation around aging in place is just one piece of a larger puzzle when it comes to creating a community where everyone—regardless of age—can thrive. The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation aims to continue these discussions and collaborate with local specialists and community members to address the distinct challenges seniors face.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.