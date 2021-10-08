Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation lays out plans for $30M campaign

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation this week provided a pair of updates on its summer efforts through the wildfire season, while also laying out plans moving ahead.

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation CEO Stacy Caldwell provided further details on the nonprofit’s recently announced three-year, $30 million Forest Futures Campaign, which aims to help prevent catastrophic forest fires in the region.

The update came at this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club and Forest Futures Salon Series.

The campaign comes on the heels of more than four years of work and collaboration, with 97 multi-disciplinary experts and advisers in order to form a strategy and action plan, which looks at four key areas of impact.

The first area is centered on ensuring healthy forests through neighborhood challenges in order to incentivize community members to protect the wildland-urban interface in their backyards, and local green waste collaboratives.





The second area of impact comes in the form of creating a more secure local economy by funding infrastructure to enable the removal of hazardous biomass from forests, and by seeking new market solutions in order to speed and scale restoration efforts.

The third area focuses on climate change solutions through forest action, and looks to prioritize alternative and higher uses for the material being taken out of the area’s forests, while also advocating for increased statewide funding.

Lastly, the program will look to transform existing resources into lasting benefits through providing upfront loans and investments for restoration projects, increase funding to uplift a sustainable, regional woody biomass industry, and by establishing a community endowment so future generations have adequate resources to manage the region’s forests.

The program has raised more than $1 million, according to a news release. Once funded, Caldwell said $14 million would be dedicated to project loan funding, impact investments, and the endowment. Another $14 million would be for defensible space programs, forest innovation challenges, and matching grants for other projects. The remaining $2 million is set aside for community engagement and advocacy.

Donations to the program can be made at ttcf.net .

