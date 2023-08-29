Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation opens 2023 Community Grant cycle

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation annual, consolidated Community Grant Cycle is a streamlined process making it easier for nonprofits to request the financial support they need. It also provides TTCF with an opportunity to see the big picture of what is happening in our community and how nonprofits are responding to emerging needs and trends.

We utilize a simplified and streamlined granting process. Nonprofits need only apply once to a consolidated grant cycle offering at least $300,000 in available funds. Grant committee members from Open Competitive, Maris Fund, Nature Fund, Queen of Hearts Women’s Fund, and Tahoe Donner Giving Fund will then jointly review proposals and direct them to aligned funding sources for further consideration.

The Foundation is broad based in its funding interests and applicants must show community benefit in their mission and programs, including:

· animal welfare

· arts and culture

· community improvement

· education

· environment, conservation, recreation

· health and human services

· youth development

TTCF awards various types of grants:

· mission driven

· program/project

· capacity building

To learn more, review the 2023 Grant Guidelines here.

Grant applications will be accepted through our grant application portal until September 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. The committee will review the applications from Sept. 15- Oct. 20 and awards will be distributed starting Mid-November.

In cases of hardship, barriers to applying, or a request for technical assistance, applicants should contact TTCF as soon as possible.

For additional information, email phyllis@ttcf.net or dana@ttcf.net .