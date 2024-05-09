Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to accept workforce scholarship applications

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation will accept applications for Workforce Scholarships. Applications are open to young adults pursuing in-demand careers that benefit our region. Scholarships support advanced education or certification in fields such as education, vocational career paths, aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). All scholarships are awarded via a single online common application provided and facilitated by TTCF. Applicant eligibility and requirements can be found at http://www.ttcf.net .

A Community Investment

The cost of living in Tahoe Truckee is 73% higher than the US average. Combine this with a lack of achievable housing and the result is that it is increasingly difficult to attract and maintain a local workforce. This impacts our local nonprofits, schools, hospitals, airport district, hospitality industry, and many trades and vocations. It impacts all of us when we don’t have enough teachers, counselors, first responders, or people to help us maintain our homes and properties.

Since 2022, TTCF has brought together a growing number of local donors, foundations, and businesses to address the urgent need for certain skilled professionals in our region. TTCF is grateful for the donors who have come to the table and are happy to share some of their stories.

Richard and Theresa Crocker: The scholarships that initiated it all.

As part of a $1 million gift to TTCF, the Crocker Family earmarked $150,000 in 2022 to award scholarships to students on career paths that would benefit the community. The Crockers challenged the community to meet or exceed this gift, and TTCF’s donors did just that. Since that initial gift, the Crockers continue to provide substantial scholarship funds through TTCF to help students pursue careers in counseling, education, and more.

S.H.E. Foundation Scholarship: For those pursuing a career in teaching or education.

Sylvia Hathaway Eisenberg- S.H.E.- was an educator and artist who was active in various sports and social groups. An English Major, Sylvia’s passion for the English language followed through her professional and personal life. The S.H.E. Foundation offers scholarships to both high school seniors attending college for education ($15,000) and adults pursuing education or teaching via its workforce scholarship for $20,000.

Steve Shippy Vocational Scholarship: For those pursuing vocational career paths. S

teve Shippy was well respected in the construction field by his peers, due to his dedication, professionalism, and hard work ethic! He was an exceptionally skilled heavy equipment operator. Folks would stand back in amazement at some of the jobs he pulled off. He knew his limits on any machine, and he knew any machine’s limits. We called it Heavy Equipment Acrobatics. In honor of Steve’s leadership, work ethic, and integrity, the Peek Family Charitable Foundation would like to help individuals who embody the spirit of Steve Shippy to pursue a career in the trades. $20,000 is available for awards of at least $5,000 each.

Truckee Tahoe Airport District (TTAD) Aviation/STEM Career Path Scholarship.

Since 1958, TTAD has been an integral part of the community of Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. It aims to provide safe, high-quality services and facilities, reduce impact on our airport neighbors and the environment, and invest in opportunities that increase community safety and provide sustained benefit to the entire Truckee Tahoe region. This scholarship aims to help those pursuing aviation and STEM careers and $40,000 is available.

Ready to Invest in Our Shared Future?

Are you a professional organization or individual who is ready to invest in the future of our regional workforce? Please consider donating through TTCF’s Workforce Scholarship Fund, your Donor Advised Fund, or by opening your own scholarship fund. Email Phyllis@ttcf.net to learn more.