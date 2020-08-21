Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to distribute $225K in CARES Act funds

CARES Act funding timeline Aug. 25 – Grant portal live and applications open Aug, 27 at 10 a.m. – Online applicant workshop for nonprofits Sept. 7 by 11:59 p.m. – Grant application deadline Oct. 2 – Nonprofit grant awards announced Oct. 5-13 – Nonprofit grant checks sent out based on signed award agreement

The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved $8 million in CARES Act relief funds to support local small businesses and nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board of supervisors approached three local organizations — Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Placer Community Foundation, and Sierra Business Council — to establish criteria to distribute funds into the communities throughout the region.

“The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation was built to support our local nonprofit sector through every period of strife, COVID-19 is no different. Placer County has stepped up in a unique way to set aside $8 million in local funding for our struggling nonprofit and small business sectors,” said Phyllis McConn, of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, in a release. “We’re proud to be partnering with the Sierra Business Council and Placer Community Foundation to do what we do best — ensuring nonprofits in need get the funds and support they deserve.”

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation will supervise the distribution of $225,000 in nonprofit relief funds to Eastern Placer County.

All applications submitted before the deadline on Sept. 7 by 11:59 p.m. will be considered for funding based on the criteria. This is not a first-come, first-served process. Applications must be submitted by visiting http://www.placer.ca.gov/shares. No paper applications will be accepted.

Grants will be up to $10,000 depending on organization budget size and demonstrated need. Businesses with one to nine employees can qualify for up to $5,000. Businesses with 10 or more employees can be awarded up $10,000 in funding. Nonprofits can receive up to $10,000 depending on organization and demonstrated need.

“The COVID-19 situation has been hard on everyone, but particularly for small businesses in the non-essential category which support many families in the region. Sierra Business Council’s Small Business Development Center is grateful to the county for supporting small business owners with these grants” said Kristin York, Vice President of Sierra Business Council.

Applicants must be an eligible tax-exempt 501c3 and 501c6 nonprofit organizations located in and/or serving the eastern slope of Placer County from Soda Springs to the eastern county border. Applicants must demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. An organization is limited to one proposal for this grant program.

The grant program, according to Placer County, has been made possible by the board of supervisors directing 20% of $40 million from CARES Act funding to small businesses and nonprofits. The amount set aside represents the largest percentage of funds going toward nonprofits and small businesses of any county in California.

Ineligible organizations include churches, religious organizations, private schools, parental choice, sports clubs and activities, service clubs such as rotaries.

