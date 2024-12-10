Tahoe Truckee Community Organizations Active in Disaster funded through June 2025

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Community Organizations Active in Disaster (TT COAD) develops and enhances partnerships to create a resilient Tahoe Truckee region that is prepared to respond and recover from disasters. The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation initiated the formation of the TT COAD in 2022 and secured funding for a two-year pilot managed by Connecting Point. Recognizing TT COAD’s significant role in the region’s disaster preparedness and response, the Foundation recently awarded a new grant to sustain the program through June 2025.

The pilot kicked off with the hiring of the TT COAD Program Manager, Anne Rarick, a long-time Truckee resident with a track record in community organizing, operations, and public health. Supported by Nevada County, Placer County, and the Town of Truckee, Rarick convened leaders from government, faith communities, and the non-profit sector to identify community needs and prepare to mobilize resources in the event of a disaster.

The TT COAD has responded to multiple incidents impacting the Tahoe-Truckee community since its inception, foremost of which were the Winter Storms of 2023. In partnership with Connecting Point Disaster Case Management program, the TT COAD conducted outreach to families who were not eligible for FEMA assistance and connected them with resources, bringing the equivalent of $596,000 dollars into the local community. “Partnership with Sierra Community House’s Promotora Program has been instrumental to reaching out to the Spanish-speaking members of our community and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Promatoras.” says Rarick.

In addition, the TT COAD distributed information, updates, and resources for the Royal and Pass Fires, and provided navigation services with the American Red Cross for families impacted by the Olympic Valley Avalanche in 2022.

Needs collected directly from Community Members before, during and after these incidents were directly communicated to the TT COAD Advisory Board. Mike Romero, Placer County Public Health Deputy Director says, “The TT COAD provides information about community needs directly to the officials that can act on them. The input from 211 Tahoe Truckee, as well as our non-profit leaders, helps us find and address unmet needs.”

This program is jointly funded by the League of California Community Foundations, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Connecting Point, Placer & Nevada Counties, and the Town of Truckee.