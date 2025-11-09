Tahoe Truckee Community Scholarship Committee begins annual donor campaign

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Community Scholarship Committee (TTCSC) announced the upcoming launch of its annual donor campaign to support local students in their pursuit of higher education. Beginning November 1, TTCSC will reach out to community partners, businesses, and individuals to pledge support for scholarships benefitting graduating seniors from Truckee High School, North Tahoe High School, Sierra High School, Coldstream Alternative School and the Truckee River Program.

In 2025, community donors awarded 249 scholarships totaling $1,759,250 to 149 students across the Tahoe Truckee region. These awards enable students to continue their education at four-year universities, community colleges, and trade schools. The achievements of these students, combined with the generosity of donors, highlight the strength and commitment of the Tahoe Truckee community.

“As a community, we are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated supporters who believe in the potential of our students,” said Kim Szczurek, Chair of the Tahoe Truckee Community Scholarship Committee. “The generosity of our donors makes these scholarships possible, and it is extremely impactful for local graduates as they take their next steps in education and career.” Szczurek went on to state that the invaluable partnership with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF), is a key to TTCSC’s ability to achieve its mission. “TTCF provides ongoing process collaboration as well as financial support to the Committee, for which we are so grateful.”

As part of its ongoing effort to streamline the scholarship process, TTCSC has set a December 15 deadline for donor pledges. This allows students to have certainty about available scholarships when the application process opens in January.

For over 40 years, the Tahoe Truckee Community Scholarship Committee has served as an all-volunteer, IRS-recognized scholarship committee, acting as the central conduit for nearly all local scholarship awards. Its mission is to connect donors with deserving students, ensuring that financial support is distributed equitably, responsibly, and confidentially to empower the next generation of community leaders.

For more information, email ttcscholarshipcommittee@gmail.com .