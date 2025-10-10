Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition eyes property for pilot navigation center

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition or TTHAC has made major strides in trying to get the pilot navigation center up and running this winter. While a final decision hasn’t been made, the TTHAC is eyeing a property and made recommendations to start requesting funding from major players.

TTHAC’s public workshop in August saw much public support for a navigation center, which would provide unhoused people with support, temporary housing and assistance with transitioning to permanent housing. It would also provide case management and interim beds, serve as an emergency warming shelter, provide meals, provide access to toilets and showers, laundry machines, recuperative care and storage lockers.

Since then, the TTHAC met again and settled on two different models they could pursue in order to get the navigation center running by January at the earliest.

Model A had an estimated annual budget of $750,000, would be operated by AMI Housing, would have a day center with limited hours, six interim beds open year-round and meals, though it would have no shelter beds. Model B had an estimated annual budget of $1.2 million, would be operated by Volunteers of America, would have no day center, six interim beds open year-round, three meals a day and 10 winter shelter beds that would be open for four months of the year.

TTHAC noted that they were interested in the property on 12315 Deerfield Drive. The site used to be a U-Haul office, a Waldorf school and even served as the Sierra Sun’s old office. The property owner is reportedly willing for the TTHAC to lease 50% of the space.

The site is the only one that currently matches the needs of the pilot navigation center, including its proximity to public transit. However, Mayor Jan Zabriskie recognized that it was farther from grocery stores, the hospital and government services.

If the site were to be leased, there would need to be changes to the zoning. Town manager Jen Callaway also detailed a potential development code exemption to streamline the creation of the pilot navigation center. This code exemption would need to be approved by the relevant counties.

The TTHAC supported the exemptions from the development code to be presented, and Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock said he would bring it to the board to hear in closed session.

The TTHAC unanimously supported Model B for the pilot navigation center, which was also supported by several members of the public. Those who volunteered at the previous warming center noted that Model B would help free up emergency room beds, which executive director of the Tahoe Forest Health System, Ted Owens had mentioned earlier.

Owens also said he was interested in crisis beds being part of the navigation center in the future.

Tahoe Forest Health System, the town of Truckee and Nevada County would be asked to contribute $350,000 each. It has not yet been determined how much Placer County would contribute.

Callaway presented the timeline for requesting funding, which would be considered by TFHS by October 23 and the Truckee town council by October 28. They hoped to secure a yes for funding by November at the latest.

The funding for the navigation center would also require community funding to close the gap—anywhere between $100,000 to $200,000. United for Action team leader Clare Novak noted that she was interested in building the community funding ask into the timeline. “Some people are not going to like this, but some will really reach into their pockets… I want to connect with that basic desire to give to, protect and love our neighbor.”

Public attendees also noted that they were interested in TTHAC partnering with local businesses, the Donner Memorial Park and other forms of community connection. One attendee said that the framing was important, calling it a “helping hand rather than a handout.”

TTHAC is looking to pursue leasing the space after getting more details and a refined conversation. But they’re looking to move quickly to secure it, since other considered sites are few and far between.

You can keep up with the TTHAC’s next meetings and steps at https://tthomelesscoalition.org/

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.