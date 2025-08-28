Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition faces major setbacks

TRUCKEE, Calif. – During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, members of the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition (TTHAC) provided an update on their ongoing efforts to open a navigation center for the region’s homeless population ahead of the 2025 winter season.

The coalition, relaunched just a month ago, has encountered significant challenges — most notably, a lack of funding and location.

“It is unlikely that we will have something up and running before the winter of 2025,” said Truckee Police Chief Danny Renfrow.

In light of those obstacles, Renfrow presented a scaled-down pilot version of the navigation center. The revised plan envisions a one-year facility operating at reduced capacity and at approximately half the cost of a full-scale center. Despite its smaller footprint, the center would still provide critical services.

However, progress on the project remains stalled. TTHAC members continue to target a Dec. 1 opening, but no firm funding commitments or location have been secured.

Public comment during the meeting reflected growing concern within the community about the approaching winter and the urgent need to support the area’s unhoused population. Longtime volunteer Teresa Johnson urged the council to consider immediate, practical solutions — including the possible use of the Veterans Hall.

“We don’t have any other options,” Johnson said. “A few people could be unhappy, but it could definitely save lives.”

Her remarks resonated with council member David Polivy, who encouraged a renewed conversation between the TTHAC and the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District to explore whether Veterans Hall could serve as a temporary navigation center. He noted that the building is owned and operated by TDRPD.

The Sierra Sun reached out to Sven Leff, TDRPD general manager, for comment.

Leff said the most recent request regarding use of the Veterans Hall as an emergency winter shelter came in August 2024 from North Tahoe-Truckee Homeless Services. At that time, several nearby residents spoke in opposition during a public meeting.

While the facility was temporarily used as an emergency shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic under special town authorization, its long-term use is limited. The property deed includes a restriction that requires the district to use the building for recreational purposes.

Additionally, in Aug. 2024, the Veterans Hall was booked with programs and events for the winter season, and the TDRPD board declined to pursue the request further.

“Today, almost exactly a year later, the deed restriction still exists, and we already have programs and event commitments at the Veterans Hall through the school year,” Leff said. “If a request were to come to TDRPD again, I’m sure it would be reviewed, but with the circumstances being the same, I’m not sure if the outcome would change.”