Tahoe Truckee Media manager appointed to National Board
Tahoe Truckee Media manager Rory O’Farrell has been appointed to the National Board of Directors of the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) and will join the board in November.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to be asked to join the Board of an organization I have respected for years. The ACM provides the policy and professional support that keeps free speech media thriving in our communities.,” said O’Farrell.
O’Farrell has been with Tahoe Truckee Media (formerly TTCTV), an educational and government media center, for more than 10 years . He came to Truckee High School in 2009 to teach Video Production classes, and soon thereafter began working on local coverage of events for Tahoe Truckee Media (TTM).
TTM operates Channels 6 & 18 on Suddenlink Cable in the Truckee/North Tahoe region.
As a member of the Western Regional Board of the ACM, O’Farrell has organized the annual WAVE awards for community video excellence for the past three years.
Source: Tahoe Truckee Media
