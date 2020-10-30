Tahoe Truckee Media manager appointed to National Board | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Tahoe Truckee Media manager appointed to National Board

News News |

Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Rory O’Farrell
Provided photo

Tahoe Truckee Media manager appointed to National Board

Tahoe Truckee Media manager Rory O’Farrell has been appointed t​o​ the National Board of Directors of the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) and will join the board in November.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be asked to join the Board of an organization I have respected for years. The ACM provides the policy and professional support that keeps free speech media thriving in our communities.,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell has been with Tahoe Truckee Media (formerly TTCTV), an educational and government media center, for more than 10 years . He came to Truckee High School in 2009 to teach Video Production classes, and soon thereafter began working on local coverage of events for Tahoe Truckee Media (TTM).

TTM ​operates Channels 6 & 18 on Suddenlink Cable in the Truckee/North Tahoe region.

As a member of the Western Regional Board of the ACM, O’Farrell has organized the annual WAVE awards for community video excellence for the past three years.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Media

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more