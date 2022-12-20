Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency appoints Pallante as GM

TTSA announced that it has named Richard Pallante as the general manager and have removed the interim tag.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency on Monday announced that Richard Pallante, has been named general manager that went into effect Dec. 1.

Pallante began his career in public service at city of San Bernadino in 1988 as a maintenance plumber, and later transferred at the water department as a wastewater maintenance mechanic, before being promoted to lead wastewater maintenance mechanic. In 2003, he accepted employment at the city of Riverside as a senior mechanic and was later promoted to mechanical supervisor. He served a short time at Victor Valley Water Reclamation Authority as maintenance supervisor, before returning to city of Riverside as an operations manager, where he oversaw operations and environmental compliance.

While at city of Riverside, he served as interim plant manager on two occasions. He played a major role in the $200 million plant expansion and upgrade. He was hired by T-TSA in April 2018, and immediately stood out as a manager possessing excellent people skills that understood the importance of equality, fairness, and acceptance within the workplace.

Pallante was appointed interim general manager in June 2022. An ad hoc committee was established in July 2022 to consider the recruitment process for a future general manager. After much thought and consideration, as well as direct-report feedback, the board of directors appointed Pallante as the permanent GM at its Nov. 30 board meeting.

At a recent employee staff meeting, Pallante shared his vision and goals for T-TSA moving forward, some of which include: ensuring environmental regulatory compliance, promoting a safe work environment, fostering a collaborative work environment, developing future leaders within the organization, developing short (3-5 year) and long (5-plus year) term strategic plans, fiscal responsibility to ratepayers, reestablishing the agency in both the community and wastewater community.

In his spare time, Pallante enjoys automotive mechanical work and construction/remodel work.