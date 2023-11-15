Tahoe Truckee School of Music gives away $1,000 in Lake Tahoe winter music festival tickets

NORTH LAKE TAHOE/ TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee School of Music, your hometown nonprofit music school, is excited to announce The Great Music Giveway, a Giving Tuesday campaign where supporters have a chance to win prizes with a combined value of $1,000.

On November 28 only, every donation of $100 or more unlocks Bucks for Music and is one entry to win Lake Tahoe’s most sought after festivals including WinterWonderGrass, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, and Mark Mackay Live On Tour. To participate or learn more visit TahoeMusic.net .

“In an economic climate where everyday living essentials are more expensive, we are offering Bucks for Music – an exciting opportunity to have your Giving Tuesday donation sprout wings and go a little further during this global day of giving,” said Ben Martin, Executive Director of Tahoe Truckee School of Music. “We are a mountain town that loves its live music and festivals and this is a great way to win a little something for yourself while also supporting the Music School and Tahoe-Truckee youth who are connected and empowered through music. While there will only be three winners in the Bucks for Music challenge, all of our supporters are winners in our eyes.”

The Great Music Giveaway Includes:

WinterWonderGrass Tahoe April 5-7 – 2 TIXPalisades Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival Feb. 17 & 18 – 2 TIXTahoe Blue Event Center

Mark Mackay LIVE ON TOUR @Community Art Center Dec. 27 – VIP ENTRY FOR 4

Donations made on December 28 of $100 or more will turn into Music Bucks and is your (one) entry into The Great Music Giveaway. Winners will be announced on December 29 through

the School’s Social Media channels and notified directly through email.

Donations will be made at Tahoe Truckee School of Music’s Give Back Tahoe giving page or through https://www.givebacktahoe.org/story/Hlyt1f .