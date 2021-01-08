Tahoe Truckee schools postpone classroom return

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District provided an update on distance learning in the area during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Due to the increase in the amount of COVID-19 cases, in-school learning has been postponed, and the timeline for students returning to classrooms will again be discussed at the Jan. 20 board meeting.

“Nobody wants kids to be back in the classroom more than we do. That’s the best place they could possibly be,” said board President Kim Szczurek during Wednesday’s meeting.

“We’re going to take two more weeks to make this decision … I’m really struggling with the rate of spread and the rate of spread within our community, and I don’t know that I believe that the visitors are doing it to us. I think that that we’ve done it ourselves, and so, we have to work together as a community to make it safer.”

The region remains in a stay-at-home order.

“I was hoping to announce today the reopening of our schools in hybrid on January 19. Unfortunately, there was a huge surge of COVID cases in December, with another one expected this coming week, following the New Year’s holiday,” said Superintendent Carmen Ghysels in a letter to the community on Thursday.

“In December alone, the number of COVID cases represented 46% of all cases within Placer County since last March. This, coupled with the huge influx of visitors in Tahoe the past few weeks, gives me concern that the numbers of active cases of COVID could spike again. The last thing any of us want is to open and have to close schools again.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.