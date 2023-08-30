Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal bulky item pickup available for residential service customers

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal is now offering free bulky item curbside pickup for TTSD residential customers in Placer County.

The new service comes with convenient features that make disposing of large and unwieldy items hassle-free for TTSD customers:

Each TTSD customer will be entitled to two free bulky item pickups per year. Additional curbside pickups may be scheduled for a fee.

A maximum of one item per pickup, weighing up to 200 pounds, can be scheduled for collection.

Accepted items include but are not limited to household tables, chairs, couches, BBQs, refrigerators/freezers, mattresses and rugs.

If the item to be picked up is a fridge or freezer, customers must pay an advance freon removal fee to ensure environmentally responsible disposal.

Items should be placed curbside on the scheduled collection day by 6 a.m.

Items of unusual shape and size, such as large ladders and inflatables, may need to be broken down prior to collection.

Freon removal fees and charges for additional pickups can be paid by credit card when the pickup is scheduled.

Customers must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must be a TTSD customer in Placer County.

Must have active service with an account in good standing.

To schedule a pickup, customers should contact TTSD by calling 530-583-7800.

For more information about the bulky item pickup service or other waste disposal solutions offered by TTSD, please visit https://www.waste101.com/residential-services .