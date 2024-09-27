Tahoe Truckee Squadron of Civil Air Patrol to host BBQ, open house

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will hold a free BBQ and Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Join them at the EAA building at Truckee Tahoe Airport for hours of fun and educational STEM activities. Try your flying skills on professional flight simulators; tour the squadron’s Cessna 206; learn about our Search & Rescue operations; meet with Civil Air Patrol members, cadets, and pilots; and complete a variety of STEM activities, suitable for ages 6 and up.

And of course, enjoy free hamburgers with all the fixins. This event is free and open to the public but RSVP is requested.

Contact Recruiting & Retention Officer David Supan at (415) 235-8727 or by email at david.supan@nvwgcap.org . Learn more about the Tahoe Truckee Squadron at tahoetruckee.cap.gov .