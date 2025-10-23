Tahoe-Truckee Unified and the Center for Ecoliteracy celebrate California Flavors 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Zucchini Pomegranate Salad taste tested at Truckee High School. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Just in time for Farm to School Month, the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) and the Center for Ecoliteracy celebrated the diverse palates of local students with the launch of the “California Flavors” campaign at Truckee High School on Wednesday.

The campaign introduces nutritious, culturally inspired menu items made with California-grown fruits and vegetables. From the bold flavors of Latin America to the vibrant street food of Asia and the aromatic spices of the Middle East, students sampled dishes that reflect the state’s cultural diversity.

“California’s student population is incredibly diverse, and the idea is to feature flavors that students can be proud of,” said Alexa Norstad, executive director of the Center for Ecoliteracy. “These recipes highlight the flavors of students’ own homes while giving others the opportunity to learn something new.”

Truckee High School students had the chance to sample three new recipes developed by the Center for Ecoliteracy: Korean Street Toast, Mango Carrot Lassi, and Zucchini Pomegranate Salad. Each dish meets state nutrition standards for reduced sodium and sugar and could soon appear in cafeterias across the district. Student feedback will help determine which recipes make the final menu.

“We want our graduating students to be strong, healthy, and independent,” said Kat Soltanmorad, director of Food & Nutrition Services at TTUSD. “We model the values we teach our students through these meals.”

One of Soltanmorad’s key goals is to help students build a positive relationship with food — learning to appreciate fresh fruits and vegetables, understand nutrition, and listen to their bodies’ needs.

California is the first state in the nation to offer universal school meals to all public school students, from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. The state’s School Meals for All program provides free breakfast and lunch regardless of income and is projected to reach one billion meals served during the 2025–26 school year.

“The school cafeteria is an incredibly important place because it’s the intersection of food, culture, health, and the environment,” Norstad said.