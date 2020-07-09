Tahoe Truckee Unified announces hiring of new superintendent

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has hired Carmen Ghysels as its new superintendent chief learning officer, replacing Dr. Rob Leri, who announced his retirement in February.

According to announcement by district board President Kim Szczurek, Ghysels is currently serving as the deputy superintendent in the Mountain View Whisman School District. In addition to teaching, Ghysels has also been a principal in two schools, and has served as director of special education and as a chief human relations officer.

“Carmen is a bilingual educational leader with over 30 years of experience in public education,” Szczurek wrote in the announcement. “She is dedicated to meeting every student’s needs and believes that all students can learn and thrive. Students are the focus of each of her decisions, which was essential to our board in our decision making. It’s our #1 Belief Statement!

“Carmen has worked in various schools and districts in several states. Her vast experience, commitment to students, strong and collaborative leadership skills, and curriculum expertise make her the perfect fit to lead our district in this next chapter.”

According to Szczurek, the district conducted a series of focus groups and met with staff, parents, and members of the community. An online survey was also conducted to reach those who couldn’t meet in person. the selection process included two rounds of interviews with candidates.

“We are so appreciative that Dr. Leri generously offered to stay on once COVID-19 hit and lead the district through the crisis, but now it’s time for us to honor his retirement plans!” Szczurek wrote. “We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement. The board is thrilled to find someone of Carmen’s caliber to build on the outstanding work underway in the district.”

According to the announcement, Ghysels will join the district in August.