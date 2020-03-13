Tahoe Truckee Unified, Placer County schools to close through April 3

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced it will close its schools, effective March 16 through April 3, following Placer County Public Health announcing the closure of all county schools due to concerns over coronavirus.

“There are still NO known cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our Tahoe Truckee community, nor are there any cases connected to TTUSD,” the school district wrote in a letter to its families Friday. “As we shared yesterday, we have been taking proactive measures to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community. ”

According to the letter, Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica, school district superintendents and charter school operators decided with Placer County Public Health to close all public schools in Placer County for the next three weeks to protect the health and safety of students and school communities. This means that Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will close temporarily, effective Monday, March 16 until April 3, to combat the potential community spread of COVID-19.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, and we realize it has a huge impact on all of our families,” the letter states. “It is critical that we protect the health and safety of our kids and our TTUSD families and we are taking this action based on what is known at this time about the transmission and severity of the illness to best protect our school communities.”

As of Monday, the letter states, all district schools will be closed and will transition to a distance learning plan for students district-wide. Based on the forecast from the National Weather Service, for significant snow, Monday, March 16 will be a snow day. Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 will be non-student days so that teachers can develop lesson plans and learning activities. Instruction will resume and distance learning will begin for all students on Thursday, March 19, remotely.

Visit http://www.ttusd.org/virus for more information.