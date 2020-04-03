Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District extends distance learning through end of school year

From a release:

Dear TTUSD Community,

At TTUSD, we remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our entire Tahoe Truckee community. We do not know how long the Governor’s stay at home order will last, but right now, the cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, and there is no sign that the order will be lifted soon. The most effective way to slow and disrupt the spread of COVID-19 is by continuing to adhere to social distancing practices, and we must do our part to end this pandemic.

At the recommendation from Governor Newsom, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and local health and education professionals, TTUSD has decided to extend distance learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year. We made this decision in unison with all of the Placer County public schools. According to Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson, “Based on modeling of the COVID-19 outbreak in California and in Placer County, it will not be safe for students to return to school in a traditional in-person model through the end of May into early June.”

In the coming weeks, we will provide more information regarding how grades, graduation, transcripts, scholarships, and summer school will be handled. We continue to actively monitor the situation, and we will re-evaluate our school closures at the end of this month, in conjunction with county health officials, and we’ll continue to keep you informed every step of the way.

The 2019-2020 school year is not over; we are just in a new teaching and learning model. While we are not currently providing in-person instruction, we are as committed as ever to providing our students with an outstanding and well-rounded education. Our teachers and staff are working collaboratively to share best practices and develop additional resources so we can continuously improve our distance learning model.

We miss our students terribly and are heartbroken that high school graduations, middle school promotions, and other end-of-year celebrations will be postponed. Our high school seniors have worked hard and accomplished a great deal in their time in our district, and we intend to celebrate and honor them when it is safe to do so. We will continue to monitor all of the guidance and updates from our health officials, the Governor, and the State Superintendent of Schools carefully.

Thank you for your support, collaboration, and patience these past few weeks. I understand the additional pressure that everyone is feeling, and I am so proud of our entire TTUSD community – students, staff, and parents- and the way everyone has risen to the challenge we are living through because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This extension of school facility closures poses significant challenges and hardship to many families, and we are here to support you and our student(s).We are working to find ways to stay connected to continue to help us learn together and celebrate important milestones. Please continue to check our website for updates and follow TTUSD on Facebook.

Thank you again for your partnership and support in your child’s education and we will get through this together! #TTUSDinThisTogether

Sincerely,

Robert J. Leri, Ed.D.

Superintendent Chief Learning Officer