Tahoe Truckee Unified School District hosts Kindergarten preview nights for families

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As a long awaited snowfall blankets the region after a dry January, families in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) are not just anticipating potential snow days but also preparing for an important decision: selecting the right school for their children. TTUSD is hosting a series of Kindergarten Preview Nights, providing parents with a chance to explore different schools, meet administrators, and experience the distinct culture of each institution.

Unlike many school districts, TTUSD operates under an open enrollment policy, allowing families to choose from a variety of schools rather than being restricted to their neighborhood institution. While all schools maintain consistent curriculum and wellness programs, each has its own personality and specialized offerings. Some schools may require a lottery for admission, but Preview Nights give parents the opportunity to get a firsthand feel for each environment.

“It’s a ‘try before you buy’ experience,” Amber Burke, TTUSD’s Coordinator of District Communications and Parent Engagement, said. “We want to make sure families are making the best decision for their child, and this is their chance to see the differences between our schools.”

In addition to kindergarten, TTUSD offers Transitional Kindergarten (TK), an early learning opportunity for children who turn four by Sept. 1 of the school year. Though not required, TK provides a bridge between preschool and kindergarten, helping children develop foundational skills in a structured environment.

For the 2025 school year, children born between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 1, 2021, qualify for TK, while children who turn five by Sept. 1, 2025, are eligible for kindergarten.

When asked about the most important factors parents consider, Burke emphasized that families want an environment where their child can thrive both academically and socially. “A lot of what we hear from parents is that they want a safe, welcoming, and engaging place where their child can learn responsibility, make friends, and feel comfortable,” she said.

TTUSD’s schools all provide robust social-emotional learning programs, wellness centers, and strong academic foundations, but the district recognizes that different children thrive in different settings. Schools like Kings Beach Elementary, for instance, offer a dual immersion program for bilingual learning, while others focus on STEAM education or outdoor experiential learning.

For many families, sending a child to kindergarten is a major milestone—one often accompanied by a mix of excitement and anxiety. “Your child’s world expands when they start school,” Burke said. “We want parents to feel confident and comfortable with where they’re sending their kids, and these nights are the first step in building that trust.”

TTUSD encourages all families with incoming kindergarten and TK students to attend the Preview Nights to learn more about what each school has to offer. For more information, including a schedule of events, parents can visit the TTUSD website at ttusd.org/kinderpreview

“At TTUSD, kindergarten provides a supportive and nurturing community where our youngest learners begin their lifelong educational journey,” Shaun Roderick, TTUSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, said. “Here, they develop foundational social, emotional, and academic skills, enabling them to thrive in school and our community and setting the stage for bright futures.”

As winter settles in, the decision-making process for many families is just beginning—but with these preview nights, TTUSD hopes to make that process a little easier.

