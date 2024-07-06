Tahoe Truckee Unified School District offers free summer meals

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) is pleased to offer free summer meals for children 18 years of age and under and disabled adults through the Seamless Summer Options program.

Running every day from July 1 to Aug. 12, the program provides nutritious and convenient grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options.

No enrollment is required to participate. On Mondays, families can simply visit any of the designated delivery locations at the set time to receive a week’s worth of meals —five breakfasts and five lunches. Depending on the menu item, the meals will either be frozen, chilled, or at room temperature.

“We understand that food insecurity can be a concern for families during the summer months,” said Kat Soltanmorad, TTUSD Director of Food and Nutrition Services. “This program ensures that all children in our community have access to healthy meals throughout the summer break.”

Monday Delivery Schedule and Locations

9:15 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. | Hennes Flat Apartments, Truckee

9:15 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. | Donner Creek Mobile Park, Truckee

9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. | Truckee Pines Apartments, Truckee

10 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. | 265 Bear Street, Kings Beach

10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. | Village Green, Truckee

10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. | Tahoe Vista Mobile Home Park, Tahoe Vista

10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. | Sierra Village Apartments, Truckee

For more detailed information on delivery locations and the program as a whole, please visit the TTUSD Food and Nutrition Services department website: ttusd.org/food .