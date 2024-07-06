Tahoe Truckee Unified School District offers free summer meals
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) is pleased to offer free summer meals for children 18 years of age and under and disabled adults through the Seamless Summer Options program.
Running every day from July 1 to Aug. 12, the program provides nutritious and convenient grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options.
No enrollment is required to participate. On Mondays, families can simply visit any of the designated delivery locations at the set time to receive a week’s worth of meals —five breakfasts and five lunches. Depending on the menu item, the meals will either be frozen, chilled, or at room temperature.
“We understand that food insecurity can be a concern for families during the summer months,” said Kat Soltanmorad, TTUSD Director of Food and Nutrition Services. “This program ensures that all children in our community have access to healthy meals throughout the summer break.”
Monday Delivery Schedule and Locations
9:15 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. | Hennes Flat Apartments, Truckee
9:15 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. | Donner Creek Mobile Park, Truckee
9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. | Truckee Pines Apartments, Truckee
10 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. | 265 Bear Street, Kings Beach
10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. | Village Green, Truckee
10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. | Tahoe Vista Mobile Home Park, Tahoe Vista
10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. | Sierra Village Apartments, Truckee
For more detailed information on delivery locations and the program as a whole, please visit the TTUSD Food and Nutrition Services department website: ttusd.org/food.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.