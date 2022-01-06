Tahoe Truckee Unified School District suspends extracurricular activities

A surge of COVID-19 cases has student-athletes at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District on the sidelines once again.

The district announced that, as of Wednesday, there are 123 active cases of COVID and that more than 400 individuals are in quarantine.

Due to the surge in cases, the district at its Wednesday board meeting said that all extracurricular activities will be paused until Jan. 28. All sports games, practices, field trips, and band and theater performances have been put on hold. Additionally, no volunteers or visitors will be allowed on campus through the remainder of the month.

Effective Monday, any student who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 must remain home from school and quarantine for 10 days. This is regardless of vaccination status. Symptomatic students must remain home for five days and show a negative test before they can return to school, regardless of their vaccination status. If a sibling is symptomatic, all of the students within the family must quarantine with the symptomatic sibling for five days and show a negative test before they can return to school.

Beginning Monday, the district will add mobile testing for students and staff members should they become symptomatic. Final details are being worked out, and information will go out to families by Sunday.





“Many people are upset,” said Kelli Twomey, coordinator of communication for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. “We know how important sports are to kids, but we want to keep kids in school and in person. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com