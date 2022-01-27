Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to loosen COVID regulations

At the beginning of the month, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District made the decision to suspend all extracurricular activities.

The district then changed course a week later after a meeting between school officials, athletic directors, and student leaders, allowing for extracurricular activities to resume, but with added precautionary measures and no spectators in attendance through today.

On Thursday, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District updated its guidelines to resemble recommendations put in place by the California Department of Public Health.

“We are going back to CDPH guidance for schools,” said Kelli Twomey, coordinator of district communications for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. “For sports, games that are scheduled for Saturday, spectators will be allowed to come.”

The district made the decision to halt extracurricular activities following a surge that resulted in more than 260 active cases, with hundreds more people being forced to quarantine. As of Thursday, there were 139 active cases throughout the school district.





“What we did seems to have worked in stopping the surge,” said Twomey.

Starting Saturday, the school district will follow recommendations put in place by the California Department of Public Health, except for guidance that says quarantine is not recommended if an individual has had COVID-19 within the last 90 days and comes into contact with someone infected by COVID.

“We are quarantining because we are finding that people are contracting it again within that 90-day period,” said Twomey. “We’ve seen that this past month.”

For full department of health guidelines, visit http://www.cdph.ca.gov .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com